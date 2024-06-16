Home Truths

The dexterity of an artist lies in imagination and execution. Agha scores high on both. To convey her alternate idea of home, which converges on its discomfort and limitations, she has rendered the dismantled house in red marble, also known as the noshehra pink marble in the subcontinent.

The connection between the animate and inanimate is a lifelong obsession with artists; think abstract art puppeteer Basil Twist’s The Rite of Spring, an underwater ballet without dancers. In a similar way, Agha’s sculpture has a flesh-like appearance due to the white lines resembling veins superimposed on its noshehra base, lending the work the quality of a living organism. “I love that marble seems heavy, harsh and strong, which it is, but it is also brittle and sensitive. It is quite hard working with.

an untitled work from Home is a Terrible Place to Love