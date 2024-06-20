Watch a series of untold episodes from the Mahabharat in this performance in Kolkata

When one talks of Mahabharat, the names that quickly come to the mind are Arjun, Duryodhan, Karna, Bheeshma Pitama, Abhimanyu, Krishna and Draupadi. But there are several characters in the great epic that deserve equal attention due to the complexities and layered nature of their personalities.
Bringing three of the most important characters on stage is Shriek of Silence's new production Mahabharata Untold: Ardhaveera to be staged on June 22 at Gyan Manch from 6:30 pm onwards.
The first act named on the show itself is Ardhaveera conceptualised, scripted, directed and performed by Ritwika Chaudhuri. She essays the lead of Chitrangada and the story narrates her perspectives on women being bestowed with responsibilities but not granted enough freedom.
The dialogue takes place between her and her mates/ alter-ego moments after Arjun leaves her with their son and returns to his kingdom. Dipanwita Chatterjee and Sreeporna Sen Roy narrate this 40-minute bilingual piece in English and Bangla. The choreography has been done by Aindrila Ghosh with Bhramori Roy and Dipshikha Bachhar stepping in as dancers to the score composed by Ayandeep Chatterjee.
The second episode highlights the lesser known character of Bhanumoti, Duryodhan's wife who comes to the battlefield with her in-laws, daughter and Krishna's son Shambya to pay a last visit to her husband. This solo act named Atmanashi Kurukshetra is by Pranati Tagore.
What makes this performance unique is that the character has never been performed on-stage before. Debesh Thakur has formulated the script and the background score by Santanu Bandopadhyay. This 30-minute act is narrated in Bangla.
The last act throws light on Draupadi. Named Autobiography of Draupadi, this 30-minute Bengali narration is performed by Chhanda Roy with script input by Debesh Thakur. She adapts a new style of recitation during the performance which transcends the narration with focus on Draupadi's lifelong desires, woes, anger, beaut
What: Mahabharata Untold: Ardhaveera
Where: Gyan Manch
When: June 22, 2024
Timing: 6:30 pm
Tickets: Available at auditorium or online.