Watch a series of untold episodes from the Mahabharat in this performance in Kolkata

The first act named on the show itself is Ardhaveera conceptualised, scripted, directed and performed by Ritwika Chaudhuri. She essays the lead of Chitrangada and the story narrates her perspectives on women being bestowed with responsibilities but not granted enough freedom.

The dialogue takes place between her and her mates/ alter-ego moments after Arjun leaves her with their son and returns to his kingdom. Dipanwita Chatterjee and Sreeporna Sen Roy narrate this 40-minute bilingual piece in English and Bangla. The choreography has been done by Aindrila Ghosh with Bhramori Roy and Dipshikha Bachhar stepping in as dancers to the score composed by Ayandeep Chatterjee.