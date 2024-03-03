Hampi Art Labs: A new residency and cultural hub amidst Karnataka's iron-rich terrain

The space has been designed by Mumbai-based Sameep Padora from studio sP+a. Tarini Jindal Handa was also involved in the design conversation. The project itself has been in conception for over four years.

“We wanted to do something to give back to the world of art and culture,” says Handa. The site location incidentally was completely barren and did not have any vegetation, or features.

“We were looking at a reference point to develop the project from and being in the proximity of the incredible ruins of Hampi, its boulders and its riverine landscape was the starting point. The river in some sense became a metaphor for movement through our site and each of the buildings became the riverine landscape seen here,” says Padora.

HAL serves as a space for large-scale work and will be a production facility that the JSW Foundation will support. The inaugural exhibition—Right Foot First—on till May 31, showcases works from Sangita Jindal’s personal art collection and includes works of artists like Ai Weiwei, BV Doshi, Dayanita Singh, Tushar Joag and Zarina Hashmi, among others. HAL is a space that comes with a charm like no other as it makes art accessible, inclusive, and open for more people to enjoy and interpret in their own unique way.