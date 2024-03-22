Artmantram Trust presents the first offline edition of ‘The Glass House Festival’

In conversation with Yumna Hari Singh, one of the curators of the festival, we get an insight into the intent and the inspiration that drives the festival. “I believe there is a sort of universal belief among people that my interests are more important than your interests,” says Yumna, commenting on the need for a platform for conversations. Regardless of whether two people agree on the same thing or not, the most important part remains to be the need for discourse among people. Poetry, according to her, holds the power to make a person feel the gravity of a situation that may have gone unnoticed by them as they live in the protective bubble of their privilege.