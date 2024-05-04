Two artists open up about the rising trend of live wedding paintings in India

Along with photographers rushing to capture the picture-perfect moments at weddings, it is not a surprise to now see artists paint the wedding as it happens. Although this trend of live wedding paintings has taken over social media in recent times, the art itself has been around for centuries now.
Its roots go back to Ancient Egypt, where art was first used to capture the once-in-a-lifetime moment in the form of paintings, sculptures and architecture. Before the 19th century and the onset of photography, traditional wedding paintings were commonplace. But once photography boomed, the practice of painting wedding portraits declined.
However, 2023 saw the glorious return of wedding paintings, in a live format. Social media was filled with videos of artists meticulously painting the bride and groom, capturing the right moment on canvas. It was not long before it became a wedding trend in many countries and quickly caught on to India, too.
Noor, a 25-year-old artist from Delhi, hopped on to the trend before it became popular among Indians. “I became a full-time live wedding painter over two years ago. At that point, it was not something that people were as aware about,” she tells us.
But, with the rise of live wedding paintings on social media, things have taken a significant turn now. She notices that people are more interested and also have a better idea about how the process works.
On the other hand, live wedding painting for Varsha Nair and her partner Vivek Wagh was a happy accident. The duo, who are based out of Mumbai, discovered the art form through experimentation and have been enjoying it over the last few months.
When we asked these live wedding painters about their thoughts on this sudden spike in interest in the art, Noor quipped that Indians often look for a stand-out element when it comes to weddings.
“The lengthy ceremonies and rituals often leave the guests bored, with nothing to do. When you have an artist painting something live, it is also an entertainment of sorts for them,” Varsha adds.
The desire for a personal touch is undeniable, observe both artists, as they explain the surge in popularity of live wedding paintings.
The process kicks off with the painters capturing the perfect moment on their cameras before transforming it into something magical on their canvas. The focus for both of them is on facial features and getting the intricate details right, ensuring that their paintings are as realistic as they can be.
However, life as a live wedding painter isn't all sunshine and smiles. It involves a significant amount of travel, both exhilarating and tiring. This constant movement allows them to witness and express diverse cultures and traditions from across the country, enriching their artistic journeys. Yet, where there are perks, there are challenges.
For Varsha and Noor, the biggest hurdle lies in the clock. The ceremony's conclusion marks their deadline, a race against time to complete the masterpiece before the curtain falls.
The pressure is on, culminating in the grand reveal — the moment the couple lays eyes on the painting. Witnessing their reaction, a myriad of emotions on display, makes every frantic stroke, every mile travelled, absolutely worth it.
“There are times when the bride or groom tear up when they see the outcome. That leaves me feeling satisfied,” says Noor
Varsha and Noor see their work as more than just a trend. They're passionate about creating heirlooms that will be admired and reminisced over for generations to come.
Both artists continue their tryst with live wedding paintings in the hope that they go beyond just being a fad and become a cherished wedding tradition for years to come.
