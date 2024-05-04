Two artists open up about the rising trend of live wedding paintings in India

Along with photographers rushing to capture the picture-perfect moments at weddings, it is not a surprise to now see artists paint the wedding as it happens. Although this trend of live wedding paintings has taken over social media in recent times, the art itself has been around for centuries now.

Its roots go back to Ancient Egypt, where art was first used to capture the once-in-a-lifetime moment in the form of paintings, sculptures and architecture. Before the 19th century and the onset of photography, traditional wedding paintings were commonplace. But once photography boomed, the practice of painting wedding portraits declined.

However, 2023 saw the glorious return of wedding paintings, in a live format. Social media was filled with videos of artists meticulously painting the bride and groom, capturing the right moment on canvas. It was not long before it became a wedding trend in many countries and quickly caught on to India, too.

Noor, a 25-year-old artist from Delhi, hopped on to the trend before it became popular among Indians. “I became a full-time live wedding painter over two years ago. At that point, it was not something that people were as aware about,” she tells us.

But, with the rise of live wedding paintings on social media, things have taken a significant turn now. She notices that people are more interested and also have a better idea about how the process works.

On the other hand, live wedding painting for Varsha Nair and her partner Vivek Wagh was a happy accident. The duo, who are based out of Mumbai, discovered the art form through experimentation and have been enjoying it over the last few months.