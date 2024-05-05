Art of expression with her paper trail

She is no longer the slender young woman she was at the start of her career. Her eyes reflect deep melancholy, and a wan smile lingers at the corner of her mouth. Shakila seems to live in a detached world of silence even when surrounded by people. In the self-advertising competitive art world of today, this is not expected of a woman who is known globally for her collages; an Indian artist whose careergraph has been on the ascendant entirely on account of her vast output of remarkable collages. The show at Patna was special for her. “I’ve never seen such a wonderful museum. So many objects thousands of years old,” she exclaims with childlike enthusiasm.