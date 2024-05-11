The writing on the wall

Last month, she was called by TEDx to talk about her series and the tour. By the time the artist wraps it up, she aims to cover all states of India. “I spoke about the way I create an artwork: I inhale the story, good or bad. I sleep over it to process it. Finally, I paint it by filtering out the unnecessary and keeping the most powerful aspects,” she tells.

The first destination of her mural series that began this March was Coorg. She drew ‘My Kodavathi Beauty’, and its video went viral on Instagram. It portrays the indomitable spirit of female coffee plantation labourers, toiling under the sun to pluck ripe coffee cherries. At Fort Kochi, she painted the local fisherman community.

“I captured the fishermen and women with their nets on a beach in Kochi. Among them was a 70-year-old. Her eyes were clouded with cataracts. It reminded me of my grandfather who had a similar affliction. Observing her dedication towards work despite the cataracts, I felt like celebrating her fortitude,” she says.

Chakraborty’s next stop is Delhi. Towards month-end, she is scheduled to create a mural with a clean India message. “When you create a beautiful wall, people think twice before spitting on it or throwing garbage near it,” she adds. After that, she goes to Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. What will she draw in Haryana? “In 2021, I painted 14 murals in Haryana. I went to a woman’s house in a village; she had employed 20 other women in her tailoring shop thus making them self-reliant. Women like her are the unsung heroes of our times,” she says. Many of her artworks feature women as she believes that their stories are mostly “neglected” by society.