This New Delhi art exhibition explores the rich diversity of figurative art

Group exhibition Trans-formative Vision takes traditional ideas and transforms them into unique forms, identities and realities. Curated by Yashodhara Dalmia, the exhibition focuses on works of Anindita Bhattacharya, Benitha Perciyal, Jogen Chowdhury, Manjunath Kamath, Mithu Sen, Rameshwar Broota, Shanthi Swaroopini, Sudhir Patwardhan, T. Vaikuntam and V. Ramesh.
Dalmia mentions, “The strong figurative tradition which has empowered the form for centuries in India is transformed by artists in the present to express contemporary reality as well as their inner landscape. The twists and turns of the body, articulated in earlier times by the tribhanga posture with its axial bends, is now used as a sensor to navigate their exploding internal and surrounding realities. The figure with its subtle manifestations and its vivid countenance also retains the possibility of change and growth. The aura of the body makes the space around it alter and transforms the prevailing situation.”
Anindita Bhattacharya’s specialisation on environment and animals finds a reflection in her illuminated light box which is a fusion of human and animal parts. Benitha Perciyal’s work—a woman’s head—symbolises the aura of a woman which is powerful, has inner strength and evokes a commanding presence. Jogen Chowdhury invites the audience to understand the inner power through figurines of men and women. Highlighting the inter-connected of culture and religion are Manjunath Kamath’s terracotta works while, Mithu Sen’s artworks resonate with pluralities of identities.
Sudhir Patwardhan takes you through the lives of people on the streets of Mumbai and Rameshwar Broota’s works portray the desolation in society. T. Vaikuntam’s works reflect strong influence of the men and women of Telangana and Shanthi Swaroopini’s sculptures are all about the female vision. Lastly, V. Ramesh re-interprets Bhakti poetry through his works.
What: Trans-formative Vision
Where: Threshold Art Gallery, New Delhi
When: Till December 14, 2024
Timing: 11 am – 7 pm (Mon – Sat) / Sun by appointment only