This New Delhi art exhibition explores the rich diversity of figurative art

Group exhibition Trans-formative Vision takes traditional ideas and transforms them into unique forms, identities and realities. Curated by Yashodhara Dalmia, the exhibition focuses on works of Anindita Bhattacharya, Benitha Perciyal, Jogen Chowdhury, Manjunath Kamath, Mithu Sen, Rameshwar Broota, Shanthi Swaroopini, Sudhir Patwardhan, T. Vaikuntam and V. Ramesh.

Dalmia mentions, “The strong figurative tradition which has empowered the form for centuries in India is transformed by artists in the present to express contemporary reality as well as their inner landscape. The twists and turns of the body, articulated in earlier times by the tribhanga posture with its axial bends, is now used as a sensor to navigate their exploding internal and surrounding realities. The figure with its subtle manifestations and its vivid countenance also retains the possibility of change and growth. The aura of the body makes the space around it alter and transforms the prevailing situation.”