A borderless canvas

“Most of the participating artists have tried to go beyond their cultural or artistic boundaries in their art. They have moved away from their comfort zone to explore newer concepts and techniques,” Kamath says.

The exhibition features paintings, sculptures, videos, and art installations that urge the viewer to observe the interconnected nature of today’s world. For instance, in city-based photographer and visual artist Promila Bahri’s monochrome frames titled ‘Laxmi Tent’, she blends art with social commentary.

On display are photographs that document the participation of the Kinnar transgender community at the 2019 Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh Mela. The pictures not only show their spiritual awakening but also inclusion in one of India’s biggest sacred traditions, urging one to embrace the diversity of human existence.

Pavani Nagpal, also from Delhi, sensitises society to embrace empowered women indulging in self-love. In ‘Mohini’, a reimagination of Raja Ravi Varma’s classic ‘Woman Holding A Fruit’, Nagpal’s woman nonchalantly holds a tequila bottle instead of a fruit. She enjoys her solo company.

In ‘Posh Pind’, three women sport ostentatious jewellery, branded sunglasses and a luxury bag in hand, as a way of tending to their desires without being apologetic.

“My works are a celebration of modern Indian women who are committed to living their lives on their terms,” the artist tells us.

Some artworks also shed light on interpreting borderlessness in an abstract way. Automotive artist Vidita Singh from the royal family of Barwani, an erstwhile kingdom in Madhya Pradesh, paints vintage car models showing the iconic classic Lamborghini and Ferrari.

“The works have no definitive boundaries and are flowing out of the edges of the canvas, thus melding well with the theme,” she says.