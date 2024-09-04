Paramesh Paul’s solo art exhibition in New Delhi delves into the divinity of Banaras

If the traditional and mystical charm of Varanasi beckons you, then go and visit this art exhibition in New Delhi. Uchaan Arts organises the art exhibition called Eternal Heritage – Banaras, Where Timeless Traditions Inspire Art by Paramesh Paul. This evocative exhibition consists of a solo by Paul and the artworks depict the timeless charm of the city around the ghats.

Through art, Paul has been able to capture the essence and spirituality of one of the most ancient cities of the world, where the ghats and the temples stand testament to a heritage, which transcend centuries and ages. Paul mentions, “Painting should be easily communicable to ordinary people. Most of my paintings are made up of multiple layers that are transcendental and mystical.”