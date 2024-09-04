Art

Paramesh Paul’s solo art exhibition in New Delhi delves into the divinity of Banaras

The exhibition is on till September 8, 2024
If the traditional and mystical charm of Varanasi beckons you, then go and visit this art exhibition in New Delhi. Uchaan Arts organises the art exhibition called Eternal Heritage – Banaras, Where Timeless Traditions Inspire Art by Paramesh Paul. This evocative exhibition consists of a solo by Paul and the artworks depict the timeless charm of the city around the ghats.

Through art, Paul has been able to capture the essence and spirituality of one of the most ancient cities of the world, where the ghats and the temples stand testament to a heritage, which transcend centuries and ages. Paul mentions, “Painting should be easily communicable to ordinary people. Most of my paintings are made up of multiple layers that are transcendental and mystical.”

This exhibition is not just a display of artworks around Banaras, but rather a celebration of the cultural depth of the city, which remains intact even today paving the way for coming generations.

What: ‘Eternal Heritage: Banaras, Where Timeless Traditions Inspire Art' by Paramesh Paul

Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

When: Till September 8, 2024

Timing: 11 am – 7 pm

