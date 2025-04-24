Serendipity Arts Festival to kick off in Birmingham from May 23

What to look forward to the Serendipity arts Festival Mini Edition in Birmingham?

Several exhibitions, installations, talks, performances and more have been curated to keep one busy during the entire duration of the Festival. The Zakir Hussain Maquette by Dayanita Singh is a photographic tribute to the late maestro; Eternal Echoes curated by Helen Acharya is a record of archival images of Indian instruments from the collection of Sunil Kant Munjal and Pop-up Library features books on the musical history of India curated by Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Remembering Zakir Hussain is a talk by Sumantra Ghosal while Scoring to Picture Masterclass by Zubin Balaporia and Sameer Patwardhan is an interesting session on composing music for film. The Art of Taal is a confluence of Drum and Tabla, a workshop by Ginko Banks, Zubin Balaporia and Ojas Adhiya.

Film screenings like Sumantra Ghosal’s The Speaking Hand, a documentary on Zakir Hussain and Indian Music on Film curated by Dharmesh Rajput an ensemble of films which showcase soundscapes more than dialogues will also give you new perspective to visuals.