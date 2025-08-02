Still, They Speak: Artist Nagji Patel’s sculptures return in a Delhi retrospective

Patel also paid tribute to the land through his ‘Implements’ series featuring life-sized sculptures of tools like ploughs, crafted in marble, sandstone, and wood. “He often combined materials—wood for the handle, stone for the tool,” says Shailendra. “These implements are monumental in scale but they aren’t functional. They honour labour—often invisible—that rarely gets the same space as a portrait or a figure. Patel gives them that space.”

Animals and nature recur across his sculptures and canvases not as part of a formal series, but as recurring motifs. His ‘Animal 3’ (2016) in granite and ‘Bird’ (2004) in pink stone reflect this affinity, while his standalone paintings capture tranquil forests, mountains, and creatures with meditative stillness. “As a sculptor, he had to be personally and spiritually connected to the subject,” says Shailendra. “He grew up in an agricultural household. That rootedness, that instinctive pull toward nature, is in everything he made. It wasn’t just representation—it was belonging.”

His travels also shaped his art, especially in his works on paper. From his 1986 trip to Baghdad, he created ink drawings of the monuments and landscapes he saw. In his 2007 ‘Mexico’ series, he translated stories from his journey into visual memory: a snake inside a cactus, or figures in a tour vehicle—each a fragment of place, rendered in line and form.