Art

Artist Hemali Vadalia’s debut solo in Mumbai takes you through the unhurried pace of life

Oil on canvas marks the unique style of artist Hemali Vadalia, whose debut show begins from August 13
Artist Hemali Vadalia weaves everyday life on her canvas
Hemali Vadalia's solo show begins from August 13Birthday Party by Hemali Vadalia
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

You would see life unfold in front of your as you pass from canvas to canvas painted by Hemali Vadalia. The artist whose solo show begins from tomorrow in the Subcontinent, Mumbai, not just presents you with art, but with daily life, complete with the nuances of domestic chores through the exhibition. Each of the instances on the canvas feels deeply relatable to every viewer and that is what makes her artworks stand out.

Why should you not miss a trip to nostalgia through Hemali Vadalia’s paintings?

Considered within the leagues of the leading contemporary painters, Hemali Vadalia weaves autobiographical narratives through her paintings. It captures the perfect intimacy of working in the kitchens or the smaller celebrations of life.

Having survived cancer in her thirties, Vadalia gives attention to the value of stillness and elegant grace in seemingly repetitive household chores. Her observations, extremely sharp and keen, make the scene come alive, down to the last detail. Her canvases uphold the vulnerability and care of everyday life which takes shape due to fragility and resilience.

Hemali Vadali's paintings are rooted to reality and offer time to stand still in this fast paced life.
Artist Hemali Vadalia made oil in canvas as her mediumElevation by Hemali Vadalia

Her canvases capture the happiness and excitement of decorating the house for a birthday celebration, where every member of the family has something to do. Right from actually putting up the decorations to being an assistant with a cellotape, to being lost with the morning headlines or just being an onlooker with suggestions, it is all there on the canvas.

In her work titled Kombucha, she captures a young girl trying to make the drink in the kitchen. Apart from a messy countertop, it also points out how life is taking a 360-degree turn to staying fit and healthy and how today people are more aware of what they consume and how beneficial it is for their body. Probably the painting that draws nostalgia at its core is the Stargazers. While today stargazing is an actual promoted tourism variety, it used to be an everyday activity. Her works are drawn from memory and the everyday which becomes her greatest virtue in capturing the viewer’s attention.

Artist Hemali Vadalia weaves everyday life on her canvas
Red Earth and Pouring Rain: An exhibition of memory and metaphor

What: Where the Light Falls Gently

By: Hemali Vadalia

Where: Subcontinent, Mumbai

When: August 13 – September 11, 2025

Timings: Tuesday – Saturday (11 am – 7 pm)

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Artist Hemali Vadalia weaves everyday life on her canvas
Italian photographer Vittorio Sella’s stunning images of the Himalaya are displayed for the first time in Kolkata
Art
Mumbai events

Related Stories

No stories found.
X