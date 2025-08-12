Artist Hemali Vadalia’s debut solo in Mumbai takes you through the unhurried pace of life

Her canvases capture the happiness and excitement of decorating the house for a birthday celebration, where every member of the family has something to do. Right from actually putting up the decorations to being an assistant with a cellotape, to being lost with the morning headlines or just being an onlooker with suggestions, it is all there on the canvas.

In her work titled Kombucha, she captures a young girl trying to make the drink in the kitchen. Apart from a messy countertop, it also points out how life is taking a 360-degree turn to staying fit and healthy and how today people are more aware of what they consume and how beneficial it is for their body. Probably the painting that draws nostalgia at its core is the Stargazers. While today stargazing is an actual promoted tourism variety, it used to be an everyday activity. Her works are drawn from memory and the everyday which becomes her greatest virtue in capturing the viewer’s attention.