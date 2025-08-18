Artist Vernika Singh explores the relation between ancient wisdom, motion and stillness through her sculptures

Self taught artist Vernika Singh weaves an aesthetic web of motion and stillness through her highly defined sculptural pieces which are currently on display at the Max Estates in Delhi and Noida. Organised by Anamkara Art and Gaenaa Leonaa, the exhibition titled, ‘In Motion and Stillness’ is an ode to the dynamism in stillness and vice versa.
A closer look at the sculptures and you will be able to see how the artist utilizes the properties of materials like bronze, brass, aluminium, stainless steel and fiberglass to create human forms which spotlight movement yet stillness and being dynamic yet constant. She is credited to explore dynamic movements through her works, and this exhibition is no less.
Singh mentions, "The idea of 'dynamism' always attracted me. As a sculptor, I am focused on catching the sense of movement into my works. Most of the works that I make are of sportspersons or dancers. The high energy gymnasts attract me as much as graceful ballet dancers."
If you keenly observe her works which are on display, you will be able to relate them as figures which seem calm and quiet but are in constant motion. The figures exhibit a posture usually seen in the asanas of yoga or the elasticized movements of a gymnast. This unique amalgamation of the two opposites is what makes the exhibition more valuable.
The sculptures highlight the human body as a terrain which can endure, focus and possess quiet power. Since Singh keenly observes people with movement from a variety of fields, the exhibition reflects on ancient philosophy and the physical importance of yoga for the body and the mind.
It draws its roots from the interpretations of a meditative mind which focuses on both the kinetic rawness and the inwards contemplation. Every sculpture is different from the other and you can catch them in inversion, mid stride, balanced and several other poses which also guides you towards the flexibility and endurance of the human body and mind.
Interestingly, Singh finishes her sculpture with a message. While the human figures are kept in their raw and textured quality denoting the rusticity and fragileness of the human mind; the balloon installations are smooth and glossy reflecting their swiftness.
What: In Motion and Stillness
When: Till September 1, 2025
Where: Max Square (Noida), Max Towers (Sector 16 B , Noida) , Max House (Okhla)