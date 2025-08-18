Artist Vernika Singh explores the relation between ancient wisdom, motion and stillness through her sculptures

A closer look at the sculptures and you will be able to see how the artist utilizes the properties of materials like bronze, brass, aluminium, stainless steel and fiberglass to create human forms which spotlight movement yet stillness and being dynamic yet constant. She is credited to explore dynamic movements through her works, and this exhibition is no less.

Singh mentions, "The idea of 'dynamism' always attracted me. As a sculptor, I am focused on catching the sense of movement into my works. Most of the works that I make are of sportspersons or dancers. The high energy gymnasts attract me as much as graceful ballet dancers."