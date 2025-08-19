Gallerie Nvya in Delhi celebrates 21 years through an exhibition that renews dialogue between tradition and change
Works of stalwarts from the world of art come together to celebrate 21 years of Gallerie Nvya founded by Tripat Kalra in New Delhi. A year over two decades, the number 21 is seen as auspicious in philosophy, spirituality and mythology. To celebrate the milestone, the gallery hosts 21: Memories & Milestones from then till now, an exhibition which charts not only the journey of the artists displayed but also the journey of art, itself.
What to expect from Gallerie Nvya’s 21: Memories & Milestones from then till now?
First and foremost, the names of the artists whose works have been curated for display during this exhibition, which is nothing short of a celebration of diverse voices from this field, is in themselves a master class in art.
Upon entering the exhibition you will be able to see the works of Akbar Padamsee, Tyeb Mehta, Anjolie Ela Menon, Thota Vaikuntam, Arpana Caur, Singh Twins, F.N Souza, Suman Gupta, G Ravinder Reddy, Sohan Qadri, Jamini Roy, Shuvaprasanna, Jayasri Burman, Shipra Bhattacharya, Jehangir Sabavala, Shanty Dave, Jogen Chowdhury, Senaka Senanayake, Krishen Khanna, Seema Kohli, K Laxma Goud, Satish Gujral, K.G Subramanyan, Sanjay Bhattacharya, K.S Radhakrishnan, Sakti Burman, M.F Hussain, S.H Raza, Madhvi Parekh, PR Daroz, Maite Delteil, Paresh Maity, Manjit Bawa, Manu & Madhvi, and Manu Parekh.
Each of the artists are well-known names in the field of art and yet what makes them different are the subjects, mediums, themes that reflect the diverse understanding of the world on canvas.
The exhibition is a step towards pausing and contemplating, jolting memories, imagination and creativity, which reflects a time period of almost two decades. It is an honouring of the artistic souls who paved the way for diversity in the field and carved their own path for the development and emergence of other voices, different yet bound by the comfort of creativity and imagination.
All the artists on display have had their own hardships in their journeys, and yet were successful in practising reform through art. 21: Moments and Milestones from then till now, not only look back at their works but also form that pivot from where one begins to look ahead. This pivot, that can be described as the ‘pause and contemplate’ moment, is the opportunity to keep looking forward and embracing the dialogue between tradition and change in newer ways; for doesn’t Nvya mean ‘the new’?
What: 21: Memories & Milestones from then till now [ 2004 – 2025]
Where: Bikaner House and Gallerie Navya
When: August 20-24, 2025 (Bikaner House) / September 4- 30 (Gallerie Nvya)
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (Sundays closed at Gallerie Nvya)