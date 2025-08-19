21 by Gallerie Nvya is an exhibition to reflect and celebrate.
Untitled Watercolour by Akbar Padamsee on display at the exhibition 21 by Gallerie Nvya
Art

Gallerie Nvya in Delhi celebrates 21 years through an exhibition that renews dialogue between tradition and change

Completing 21 years is a milestone for Delhi–based Gallerie Nvya, and it chooses to honour the works of master artists 21: Memories & Moments from then till now, which celebrates the coming together of the past and the present to pave the way for the future
Published on

Works of stalwarts from the world of art come together to celebrate 21 years of Gallerie Nvya founded by Tripat Kalra in New Delhi. A year over two decades, the number 21 is seen as auspicious in philosophy, spirituality and mythology. To celebrate the milestone, the gallery hosts 21: Memories & Milestones from then till now, an exhibition which charts not only the journey of the artists displayed but also the journey of art, itself.

What to expect from Gallerie Nvya’s 21: Memories & Milestones from then till now?

First and foremost, the names of the artists whose works have been curated for display during this exhibition, which is nothing short of a celebration of diverse voices from this field, is in themselves a master class in art.

Upon entering the exhibition you will be able to see the works of Akbar Padamsee, Tyeb Mehta, Anjolie Ela Menon, Thota Vaikuntam, Arpana Caur, Singh Twins, F.N Souza, Suman Gupta, G Ravinder Reddy, Sohan Qadri, Jamini Roy, Shuvaprasanna, Jayasri Burman, Shipra Bhattacharya, Jehangir Sabavala, Shanty Dave, Jogen Chowdhury, Senaka Senanayake, Krishen Khanna, Seema Kohli, K Laxma Goud, Satish Gujral, K.G Subramanyan, Sanjay Bhattacharya, K.S Radhakrishnan, Sakti Burman, M.F Hussain, S.H Raza, Madhvi Parekh, PR Daroz, Maite Delteil, Paresh Maity, Manjit Bawa, Manu & Madhvi, and Manu Parekh.

Each of the artists are well-known names in the field of art and yet what makes them different are the subjects, mediums, themes that reflect the diverse understanding of the world on canvas.

21 is kicking off from tomorrow for viewing by general public at Bikaner House followed by Gallerie Nvya
Tyeb Mehta's, Untitled work, Charcoal on paper, 1986 on display at 21 by Gallerie Nvya

The exhibition is a step towards pausing and contemplating, jolting memories, imagination and creativity, which reflects a time period of almost two decades. It is an honouring of the artistic souls who paved the way for diversity in the field and carved their own path for the development and emergence of other voices, different yet bound by the comfort of creativity and imagination.

All the artists on display have had their own hardships in their journeys, and yet were successful in practising reform through art. 21: Moments and Milestones from then till now, not only look back at their works but also form that pivot from where one begins to look ahead. This pivot, that can be described as the ‘pause and contemplate’ moment, is the opportunity to keep looking forward and embracing the dialogue between tradition and change in newer ways; for doesn’t Nvya mean ‘the new’?

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

21 by Gallerie Nvya is an exhibition to reflect and celebrate.
Artist Vernika Singh explores the relation between ancient wisdom, motion and stillness through her sculptures

What: 21: Memories & Milestones from then till now [ 2004 – 2025]

Where: Bikaner House and Gallerie Navya

When: August 20-24, 2025 (Bikaner House) / September 4- 30 (Gallerie Nvya)

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (Sundays closed at Gallerie Nvya)

21 by Gallerie Nvya is an exhibition to reflect and celebrate.
From clay to canvas: Journeying through Kaveri Bharath’s solo show
art exhibition
Art Exhibition in New Delhi
X