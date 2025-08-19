Gallerie Nvya in Delhi celebrates 21 years through an exhibition that renews dialogue between tradition and change

The exhibition is a step towards pausing and contemplating, jolting memories, imagination and creativity, which reflects a time period of almost two decades. It is an honouring of the artistic souls who paved the way for diversity in the field and carved their own path for the development and emergence of other voices, different yet bound by the comfort of creativity and imagination.

All the artists on display have had their own hardships in their journeys, and yet were successful in practising reform through art. 21: Moments and Milestones from then till now, not only look back at their works but also form that pivot from where one begins to look ahead. This pivot, that can be described as the ‘pause and contemplate’ moment, is the opportunity to keep looking forward and embracing the dialogue between tradition and change in newer ways; for doesn’t Nvya mean ‘the new’?