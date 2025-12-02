MF Husain's last kingdom: Lawh Wa Qalam museum in Doha opens to the public

End-life works, unseen works

The museum has over 150 works of Husain across two levels — one collection displays works that he made across decades of his life in India, including a few items close to his heart — his last used paint palette, brushes, last worn kurta with paint splashes and his Indian passport, an identity book he gave up after much pain and struggle in the face of heightened stress that he faced amidst protests and death threats in India for certain works deemed controversial.

His Qatari citizenship in the last and final year of his life, came with a promise of peace and building on his legacy further. So the second collection of the museum contains works that he made in Doha till his death. These include some of the 35 paintings he made from his unfinished series of 99 works on the Arab civilization. These have never been seen in public before. 'The Battle of Badr' (2008) shows Husain’s famous horses ride towards the pivotal military victory of 624 AD. 'Yemen' (2008) takes Husain back to his own Arab roots to depict nomadic life and mud houses in the desert. And 'Zuljanah' (2007) is a portrait of the grey Arabian stallion of Imam Hussain celebrated for his role in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Noof Mohammad, the curator of the museum explains, “As an artist, you don’t need to confine yourself to one medium – this will resonate with every visitor. You can excel in many different styles after you test and work in it. Husain started with calligraphy as a young boy and you see his work expand till his last breath. He did these combinations of what all he learnt. Like in the ‘Battle of Badr’ (2008) he writes in Arabic which were verses from the Quran that he first learnt in his life as a child.”

The finale of the museum collection is a kinetic installation conceptualised by Husain in 2009, called Seeroo fi al Ardh. It’s an Arabic verse which translates to Walk in the Land.