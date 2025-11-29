Imaginarium 5.0 in Kolkata features art works, and installations by 10 artists

Richa Agarwal, CEO, Emami Art and Chairperson, KCC states, “IMAGINARIUM is a project conceptualised to create a critical discursive platform for the young and emerging artists from across India. This enthusiastic participation of young artists reaffirms the project's value and inspires us to sustain and further this endeavour for future generations of artists.” This year, the participating artists include Pankaj Sarma, Farhin Afza, Rahul Sarkar, Abela Ruben, Aman Kumar, Tejal Kawachi, Monoj Kumar Pannala, Sanyukta Kudtarkar, Mitali Das and Anurag Paul.

Interestingly, even though the artists navigate through depth, they navigate it through the depth of a fleeting world, which is ever changing, and to a great extent disintegrating. Under such a scenario, the major question to answer is how to rediscover reality and re-envisage individualistic places in the ecosystem. Moreover, one tries to establish a solution through art, making it the responding factor to the greater questions of the world.