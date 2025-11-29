Imaginarium 5.0 in Kolkata features art works, and installations by 10 artists

Depth is the catchword in the artworks, installations, prints, sculptures and more which are on display at the Emami Art as part of their fifth annual group exhibition – IMAGINARIUM 5.0. Ten emerging talents display their latest works under the overarching theme – ‘ The Promise of the Depth of Being.’ Upon entering the exhibition, you would notice intricate artworks which must be viewed from near to locate the wooden etchings which tell a story; or a basic arrangement of teatime accessories on a shelf which seems to have stopped time; the depth in the vibrant colours of body art; the emotional intrinsic nature of humans when they find themselves in different situations.
Richa Agarwal, CEO, Emami Art and Chairperson, KCC states, “IMAGINARIUM is a project conceptualised to create a critical discursive platform for the young and emerging artists from across India. This enthusiastic participation of young artists reaffirms the project's value and inspires us to sustain and further this endeavour for future generations of artists.” This year, the participating artists include Pankaj Sarma, Farhin Afza, Rahul Sarkar, Abela Ruben, Aman Kumar, Tejal Kawachi, Monoj Kumar Pannala, Sanyukta Kudtarkar, Mitali Das and Anurag Paul.
Interestingly, even though the artists navigate through depth, they navigate it through the depth of a fleeting world, which is ever changing, and to a great extent disintegrating. Under such a scenario, the major question to answer is how to rediscover reality and re-envisage individualistic places in the ecosystem. Moreover, one tries to establish a solution through art, making it the responding factor to the greater questions of the world.
The exhibition culminates into an award with Pankaj Sarma, Farhin Afza and Rahul Sarkar garnering the first three spots respectively. Santiniketan-based artist Sarkar, whose works have keen ornamental details made with fine wood carvings, mentions, “The way we wear an ornament, creates a language and history of its own. Since childhood feminine objects have touched me, and hence molding the body with these objects to create a visual of its own is what I try to do.”
IMAGINARIUM 5.0 is currently on display from 11 am – 7 pm at Emami Art, Ground Floor, till December 24, 2025
