In Fuel to the Fire exhibition, ceramics and art take centre-stage

Focusing on the primary objective of the Art & Soul Gallery, which is to spotlight collaboration and foster veteran and emerging voices in art, the gallery celebrates 21 years of excellence and showcasing art to patrons. Through its anniversary exhibition Fuel to the Fire, which has been curated by Adil Writer and Shayonti Salvi, the gallery brings 11 duos of artists and ceramists together to showcase unique artworks to the patrons. The display is the outcome of two-year collaboration and the unqiue aesthetics and sentients contribute to the collective celebratory vision, while maintaining the uniqueness in art the gallery has always been known for.
Fuel to the Fire encapsulates everything the gallery stands for – collaboration, creativity and challenging pre-conceived notions. Dr Tarana Khubchandani, founder reflects on this milestone, “Art has always been about connection between the artist and their medium, between one artist and another, and ultimately between the work and the audience. At Art & Soul, we’ve spent 21 years building a space where experimentation, trust, and dialogue thrive. This milestone isn’t just about celebrating our journey; it’s about celebrating the artists, the relationships, and the creative spirit that keeps evolving every day.”
This exhibition showcases an interesting collaboration between 11 artists and ceramist pairs. Participants include Adil Writer – Sujata Bajaj, Mudita Bhandari – Amritah Sen, Rakhee Kane – Brinda Miller, Rekha Goyal – Jaideep Mehrotra, Reyaz Badruddin – Revati Sharma Singh, Ruby Jhunjhunwala – Snehal Goyal, Saraswati – Vinita Karim, Shampa Shah – Rajula Shah, Shayonti Salvi – Arzan Khambatta, Shweta Mansingka – Seema Kohli, Sushma Anand – Murali Cheeroth.
Looking ahead, the gallery will keep on fostering the amplification of emerging artists while also displaying works by veterans so that art lovers discover a new aspect of creativity with each passing day. Founded by Khubchandani in 2004, the gallery is known for having showcased names like Sujata Bajaj, Arzan Khambatta, Lalitha Lajmi, Subhash Awchat and more. It is that creative safe space where each artist aims to push their artistic boundaries to give birth to unthinkable aesthetic passion.
What: Fuel to the Fire
Where: Art & Soul Gallery, Mumbai
When: till December 11, 2025
Timings: 10:30 am – 7:30 pm (Sundays by appointment only)
Entry: open to all