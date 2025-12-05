In Fuel to the Fire exhibition, ceramics and art take centre-stage

Fuel to the Fire encapsulates everything the gallery stands for – collaboration, creativity and challenging pre-conceived notions. Dr Tarana Khubchandani, founder reflects on this milestone, “Art has always been about connection between the artist and their medium, between one artist and another, and ultimately between the work and the audience. At Art & Soul, we’ve spent 21 years building a space where experimentation, trust, and dialogue thrive. This milestone isn’t just about celebrating our journey; it’s about celebrating the artists, the relationships, and the creative spirit that keeps evolving every day.”

This exhibition showcases an interesting collaboration between 11 artists and ceramist pairs. Participants include Adil Writer – Sujata Bajaj, Mudita Bhandari – Amritah Sen, Rakhee Kane – Brinda Miller, Rekha Goyal – Jaideep Mehrotra, Reyaz Badruddin – Revati Sharma Singh, Ruby Jhunjhunwala – Snehal Goyal, Saraswati – Vinita Karim, Shampa Shah – Rajula Shah, Shayonti Salvi – Arzan Khambatta, Shweta Mansingka – Seema Kohli, Sushma Anand – Murali Cheeroth.