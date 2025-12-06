Arindam Chatterjee’s ongoing solo navigates the psychology of facts

The name of the exhibition a v a m a n a v a is derived from Rabindranath Tagore’s translation of the word as ‘sub-human’ that denotes the space in between being an animal and a man. The paintings are critical of the existence of a human vis-à-vis curiosity, terror and menace. It navigates through an Untitled set of watercolour art, oil and dry pastel on acid-free paper, rice paper and other mediums with striking creations like A Flying Creature or Shadows and the Empty House.

Chatterjee started out as an abstract painter in the 1990s and expanded his forte to figurative paintings in the mid-2000s. His images are a combination of both, with dark abstract backgrounds with figures popping out in colours. The use of both these styles brings out the best of man and animal imageries and yet gives it a mythological stand, which when closely looked into takes you back to socio-cultural and political facts.

a v a m a n a v a by Arindam Chatterjee is on display at Emami Art, Ground Floor till December 24, 2025