Artist Soumyadeep Roy's latest exhibition spotlights migration and identities

When asked about the unique title he explains, “Shahrashob refers to poetic lamentations, mostly over socio-political shifts and the rapid changes that happened when huge populations within cities shifted. In the context of my exhibition, I refer to the migration and socio-political shifts that happened, from Delhi to Lucknow in the mid 18th century, Lucknow to Calcutta in the mid 19th century and then Calcutta to Bombay and Lucknow to Karachi and other cities post-partition”.

Extending over three floors, the exhibition focuses on people who probably migrated from or to the region. One interesting display in this context is the parallel video films of two paan –sellers in Lucknow and Calcutta who not only talk about their descent from Wajid Ali Shah but also stories of the people who visit them.

When asked about whether historical references or creative re-imagination was focused on, he states, “In cases where I find archival references or photographs or paintings, I use them. In cases when I absolutely don’t, I use imagination. But even in those cases, my works are rooted in archival cross references, with meanderings of creative imagination.”