Explore Australian Aboriginal culture through the Seven Sisters’ Odyssey exhibition in Delhi

Now, Delhi audiences can walk in the Seven Sisters’ footsteps through the immersive exhibition ‘Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters’, on view at the Humayun’s Tomb Museum, till March 1.

Presented by the National Museum of Australia in partnership with Delhi’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), the exhibition traces the sisters’ journey across ancestral lands in the Australian continent.

The exhibition features around 300 paintings, sculptures, films, photographs, and multimedia installations, guiding visitors along the ‘songlines’, or the sacred tracks across desert landscapes that are also the guides to waterholes, food, and shelter. Visitors can literally experience walking in the sisters’ footsteps, following their path across the lands of the Anangu, Pitjantjatjara, Yankunytjatjara, Ngaanyatjarra, and Martu peoples.