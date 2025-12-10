DAG Kolkata brings the city alive on an artistic blue and yellow public bus

But step inside and you will be astonished how a regular bus has been transformed into a sensory museum. Guides will take you through the video installations on screens and make you think why Girish Bhavan exists where it does today? Or about the ‘weeping stone’ or hand roll the decree for the workers of Fort William. Each screen has a story behind it and a tale to tell about Kolkata's history, socio-cultral identity, politics of demographics, gender and caste privileges and more.

Wait, it gets interesting. Parked at different places till the end of this 10-day festival, the stories change every day. Catch the bus at its designated place each day and spend some time discovering the city’s glorious past, that undoubtedly shaped its present.