Russian artist Nikas Safronov's paintings portray mystical India

From a dream

Talking about how he came up with his “Dream Vision” style, Safronov says he has painted in multiple styles since childhood — surrealism, realism, abstraction, cubism, and more. “I experimented with form, presentation, colour, and light. But, of course, many artists have done the same,” he remarks. In the ’80s, the artist visited the Italian city of Pompeii which was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. “The guide told us that during the eruption, a boy had fallen into a corridor of time, was unable to escape, and still cries there. I could not get those half-erased frescoes I saw in Pompeii out of my mind.” he adds.

Later, during a visit to Venice with his son, he was stunned by a view of the city’s dawn — fog hung over the water and fragments of buildings, people, and sky visible through the haze. “Remembering my earlier attempts after Pompeii, I began experimenting again — and that is how the “Dream Vision” style emerged,” he tells.

Works created through this style resemble a disappearing dream. “You wake up, try to hold the dream in your memory, but it slowly melts away, leaving behind only impressions.” These impressions, Safronov adds, are what he transfers onto the canvas.