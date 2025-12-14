Yakishime: From household utility to structural art, explore the nuances of Japan’s high-fired pottery

Yakishime is a travelling exhibition presented by the Japan Foundation and the Consulate-General of Japan in Kolkata that is currently on display at the Indian Museum. Divided into three parts, the exhibition begins with the early history of the process, highlighting the technicalities of production. It then moves to one of the earliest forms of usage in a Japanese tea ceremony and household storage.

On display are wide mouthed jar, a Sueki Ware from the Heian period and a Bizen Ware from the Momoyama period. One look at the natural colour tells us that they were purely made out of blasted clay and no external agents have been used thereafter. Right from the tea pot, tea container, storage vessels, water jars, tea (mixing bowl), tea caddy, and more, one would get to see them all; and at times in various shapes and sizes. This is an indicator of the fact that not only were these utility wares practical, but also by this time, that is, the 1990s onwards, stylisation came into being.