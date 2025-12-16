The ongoing crafted for the future exhibition in Delhi spotlights the country's craftsmanship

The exhibition, titled ‘Crafted for the Future: Weave the Future 3.0’, was inaugurated on Saturday by the Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh. The exhibition, a ministry initiative, is open to the public with free entry and will continue until December 21.

This is the third edition of the ‘Weave the Future' series and highlights everyday material culture — the relationship between communities, their environments, and the materials used in daily life. The exhibition focuses on craft practices linked to local environments, regional identities, and material traditions.

The Development Commissioner Amrit Raj said the initiative looks beyond preservation and focuses on the future of craft. “Keeping India’s craft wisdom alive is not about preserving memory. It is about recognising craft as a living, breathing force shaping our tomorrow,” the Commissioner remarked. “‘Weave the Future’ celebrates those who carry this intelligence forward, adapting traditional material cultures for a more balanced, responsible and connected way of living.”

At the exhibition, visitors can explore immersive installations that track the journeys of everyday materials, from natural sources to finished objects. A curated craft marketplace features artisans and collectives working with local and regenerative materials. A wide range of handcrafted items have been exhibited — handloom textiles, hand-embroidered pieces, works by artists specialising in traditional embroideries such as Jamdani and Soof, as well as accessories made from textile waste and recycled wood, among other pieces.