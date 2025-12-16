The ongoing crafted for the future exhibition in Delhi spotlights the country's craftsmanship

‘Crafted for the Future: Weave the Future 3.0’, hosted at Delhi’s National Crafts Museum, features artisans, designers and material innovators from across the country to highlight India’s craft traditions and their relevance to sustainable, contemporary living.
The exhibition, titled ‘Crafted for the Future: Weave the Future 3.0’, was inaugurated on Saturday by the Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh. The exhibition, a ministry initiative, is open to the public with free entry and will continue until December 21.
This is the third edition of the ‘Weave the Future' series and highlights everyday material culture — the relationship between communities, their environments, and the materials used in daily life. The exhibition focuses on craft practices linked to local environments, regional identities, and material traditions.
The Development Commissioner Amrit Raj said the initiative looks beyond preservation and focuses on the future of craft. “Keeping India’s craft wisdom alive is not about preserving memory. It is about recognising craft as a living, breathing force shaping our tomorrow,” the Commissioner remarked. “‘Weave the Future’ celebrates those who carry this intelligence forward, adapting traditional material cultures for a more balanced, responsible and connected way of living.”
At the exhibition, visitors can explore immersive installations that track the journeys of everyday materials, from natural sources to finished objects. A curated craft marketplace features artisans and collectives working with local and regenerative materials. A wide range of handcrafted items have been exhibited — handloom textiles, hand-embroidered pieces, works by artists specialising in traditional embroideries such as Jamdani and Soof, as well as accessories made from textile waste and recycled wood, among other pieces.
The programme also includes daily film screenings, demonstrations and conversations on craft processes and material origins. Hands-on workshops led by artisans, designers and practitioners will cover areas such as ceramics, embroidery, wool, bamboo, natural dyes and food traditions. Registration is required for workshops.
The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India; Radhika Kaul Batra, chief of staff, United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office, India; ecological restorer Padmavati Dwivedi; and Swami Prem Parivartan, also known as Peepal Baba, founder of the Give Me Trees Trust.
Speaking at the event, Singh said that Indian crafts are finding renewed relevance among younger generations and global audiences. “The youth today are understanding traditional crafts and presenting them as contemporary products that are relevant internationally,” he said. Pointing to the sector’s economic potential, he added, “At present, India exports crafts worth around ₹50,000 crore. We should aim to take this figure to ₹1 lakh crore. I am confident that Indian crafts will reach the world.”
This article is written by Pankil Jhajhria
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.