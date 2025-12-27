From Kolkata street games to childhood memories, everything finds a space in this group installation exhibition

What draws attention is that not just the gallery spaces but the entire outer façade of the gallery has been pulled in to be a part of the display. Khatra’s A threshold Opening, which is across the windows of the building is a linguistic intervention of English and Bangla scripts; languages which are so often heard on the streets of the city and lends the landscape its visual poetics.

Into The Shared Bed, by how are you feeling studio is a discourse in imagining the private space for public acts. The installation invites visitors to sit on the bed and one’s stillness or movements on the bed forms a collective sense of togetherness. Through material vocabulary Anikesa Dhing’s, Towards an archive of taste is all about returning to your childhood with momentous joys provided by candies and sugar.