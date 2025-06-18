Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gift to Cyprus First Lady highlights this traditional craftsmanship

Digging deeper, the repousse technique comes from the word repousser which means ‘to push back’ in French. And that is exactly how the craft is carried out where tools are used to push back or work with the reverse side of the hot metal to create a design which appears to have a raised surface. Repousse work can be carried on malleable metals like copper, silver or gold with special tools and hammers, post which it can me heated and softened, and, if required, chasing can also be done on it.

The Repousse technique has time and again found mention in popular civilizations existing in Egypt, Greece and Etruscans. The Death Mask of Agamemnon or the medieval European church metalwork are all signs of how popular repousse work is globally. What makes the Indian repousse work stand out are the use of motifs like flowers, birds, embroidery patterns, temple patterns, royal patterns which are the identity of Indian art for time immemorial.