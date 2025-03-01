Maya Burman’s solo 'Garden of Dreams' on display at this New Delhi Gallery

Maya Burman shares, “Those eighteen works I did for the show are very specific. While working on the film Maya the Golden Light, I went through all my paintings from the last 25 years. I could see a significant change between the work I did in the '90s and my work today. I also realise that what has been made cannot be done again. My hand, my imagination, and my sensibility are completely different. I decided to mix my earlier work with my current paintings, creating a dialogue between two periods of my life.”