Maya Burman’s solo 'Garden of Dreams' on display at this New Delhi Gallery

The exhibition is to continue till March 12, 2025
Nayan Naveli Gallery in Greater Kailash, New Delhi, presents the evolution of Maya Burman as an artist. The exhibition offers a comprehensive and immersive journey through her early artworks from the 1990s to her innovative contemporary creations. The solo show stands as an ideal platform for artists and art enthusiasts to explore, indulge and collect Maya Burman’s flawless artworks that beautifully portray the transition of dreams into reality, curated by Amrita Kochhar. The month long exhibition has already garnered widespread acclaim attracting over 200 viewers including renowned art collectors, critics and enthusiasts.

Maya Burman shares, “Those eighteen works I did for the show are very specific. While working on the film Maya the Golden Light, I went through all my paintings from the last 25 years. I could see a significant change between the work I did in the '90s and my work today. I also realise that what has been made cannot be done again. My hand, my imagination, and my sensibility are completely different. I decided to mix my earlier work with my current paintings, creating a dialogue between two periods of my life.”

What: Maya Burman’s “Garden of Dreams” Exhibition 

When: till March 12th 2025

When: 11 am - 7 pm

 Where: Nayan Naveli Gallery, B-18, Greater Kailash Enclave 1, New Delhi 110048

(Written by Addrita Sinha)

