Emerging artist Priyanka Bhattacharjee's first solo Rutted Terrain is on display in Kolkata

"Rutted Terrain" emerged from my long-standing engagement with land as a physical entity and a vessel of memory—an archive that bears the weight of time, migration, trade, and identity.

Through this series, I interrogate land’s role as more than physical geography. It is a repository of memory, a site of contested belonging, and a reflection of our entangled relationship with place. In navigating its shifting topography, I attempt to uncover the unseen, the forgotten, and the impermanent—tracing the echoes of what was, and what remains.

The title Rutted Terrain embodies this duality. “Rutted” speaks to the physical and metaphorical impressions left behind—marks of movement, of displacement, of histories embedded within the earth. It suggests both the violence of extraction and the quiet resilience of terrain, which refuses to remain unchanged. Ultimately, Rutted Terrain is an invitation to reconsider how we engage with land.