Art Basel Hong Kong: Indian galleries prep their repertoire on contemporary South Asian art for Wong Kar-wai city

For regulars at Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery, many may remember Bangladeshi artist Ashfika Rahman’s 2016 work, a photography series on a solar-run television set, a ‘powerbox’ that aired government propaganda; when silent, covered with a ghaghra, it was as innocuous as a teapot under a tea cosy. A new mixed media series of Rahman is being shipped to Art Basel Hong Kong. This one is on a present-day Behula, whose face seems pock-marked with zari thread; it recalls the mythical Behula, the heroine not of a love story but one burdened by family expectation to bring back to life a dead husband. Gurugram-based Astha Butail’s work, ‘A Transcendent Scheme’, made with archival paper and sheer muslin, is going to Hong Kong as well, as is Pakistani artist Zaam Arif’s works in which solitude is etched on large-format paintings and embodied in male figures surrounded by still waters.

Wedding-day photographs that have been digitised, enlarged, cut into pieces, coloured and placed on recycled wood by Malayali artist Saju Kunhan—he is represented by Mumbai’s TARQ gallery—to re-imagine his uncle’s wedding day as a tragedy and a migration story, is another Art Basel Hong Kong 2025 entrant.