This ongoing exhibition at Gallery G showcases South Indian art’s evolution, blending traditional themes with modern expressions

What was the inspiration behind The Masters & The Modern: South Edition?

Gitanjali Maini: The inspiration behind the exhibition stems from a desire to celebrate South India’s rich artistic lineage while showcasing its evolution through modern and contemporary practices. This exhibition continues the broader The Masters & The Modern theme, with a focused lens on South India’s distinct art movements, schools and individual expressions. The aim is to spark a dialogue between the region’s artistic heritage and its contemporary reinterpretations, offering viewers a chance to witness the seamless transformation of tradition into modernity