This ongoing exhibition at Gallery G showcases South Indian art’s evolution, blending traditional themes with modern expressions

South Indian art has long been shaped by tradition, yet it continues to evolve in unexpected ways. The Masters & The Modern: South Edition at Gallery G explores this journey, bringing together iconic artists whose works bridge the gap between heritage and contemporary expression. From figurative narratives to striking abstracts, the exhibition highlights how artists have reimagined familiar themes through bold ideas and fresh techniques. It’s a rich showcase of creativity that reflects the region’s artistic past, present and future. Gitanjali Maini (founder of Gallery G) and Archana Shenoy (curator of the exhibition) take us through the idea behind the exhibition, the curatorial process, how this showcase challenges or reshapes the narrative of South Indian art and lots more…
What was the inspiration behind The Masters & The Modern: South Edition?
Gitanjali Maini: The inspiration behind the exhibition stems from a desire to celebrate South India’s rich artistic lineage while showcasing its evolution through modern and contemporary practices. This exhibition continues the broader The Masters & The Modern theme, with a focused lens on South India’s distinct art movements, schools and individual expressions. The aim is to spark a dialogue between the region’s artistic heritage and its contemporary reinterpretations, offering viewers a chance to witness the seamless transformation of tradition into modernity
What was the curatorial approach in selecting the artists and artworks for this edition?
Gitanjali: The curatorial approach focused on bridging the gap between established South Indian masters and the modernists who followed in their footsteps. Artists were carefully selected based on their pivotal role in shaping the region’s artistic identity or their ability to draw from traditional techniques and subjects while reimagining them in a modern context. The selection features a blend of figurative and abstract works, showcasing the diversity of styles — from early modernist pioneers like KCS Paniker and his students to later artists such as Achuthan Kudallur and Laxma Goud, who introduced fresh perspectives and bold experimentation.
How do you see the interplay between traditional and modern art in this exhibition?
Gitanjali: This exhibition highlights that modernity in South Indian art is deeply connected to its traditional roots. Many featured artists have drawn from classical Indian themes — such as mythology, folk traditions and temple architecture — while reimagining them through innovative forms, colour palettes and techniques. Even in the most abstract works, the influence of indigenous storytelling and craftsmanship is evident, underscoring how the past continues to shape and inspire contemporary artistic expressions.
Can you highlight some key artists featured in the exhibition and their significance in South Indian art?
Gitanjali:This edition highlights key figures in South Indian art, including KK Hebbar, known for blending Indian themes with Western techniques and Yusuf Arakkal, whose expressive works depict social struggles. Laxma Goud merges folk aesthetics with contemporary sensibilities, while Achuthan Kudallur’s abstract expressionism explores colour and texture. Reddeppa Naidu’s works fuse Western modernism with indigenous iconography and Thota Vaikuntam’s vibrant portrayals of Telangana’s rural life have become iconic. Gokuldas Sadanand Shenoy’s intricate urban landscapes reflect India’s evolving cityscapes, showcasing the region’s artistic diversity
Are there any rare or previously unseen works included in the show?
Archana Shenoy: Yes, the exhibition includes several rare and previously unseen works, including early sketches and paintings from artists like KK Hebbar and Achuthan Kudallur, which provide insight into their artistic processes. Some important pieces from private collections are also being displayed for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on the artists’ evolution.
How does this exhibition challenge or reshape the narrative of South Indian art?
Archana: By juxtaposing early modernists with contemporary artists, the exhibition challenges the perception that South Indian art is monolithic or confined to traditional forms. It reveals how artists have consistently adapted, redefined and pushed creative boundaries while remaining connected to their cultural heritage. The exhibition also broadens the discourse on South Indian modernism, which is often overlooked in favour of narratives dominated by the Bombay Progressives or Bengal School.
What trends in South Indian modern art do you find most intriguing today?
Archana: One of the most intriguing trends in South Indian modern art today is the increasing embrace of abstraction and conceptual art, while still maintaining a distinct cultural identity. Many contemporary artists are exploring mixed media, digital art and installations, blending global influences with regional aesthetics. Additionally, there’s a notable resurgence in reinterpreting indigenous crafts in modern formats, reflecting a broader movement to redefine traditional art within contemporary contexts.
Entry free. On till March 31. At Gallery G, Lavelle Road.
