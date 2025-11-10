Jaipur gears up for the second edition of the Jaigarh Heritage Festival from Dec 5-7

The second edition of the Jaigarh Heritage Festival not only upholds regional culture and tradition but also expands its base to include performances from other regions to become a platform that promotes folk arts and keeps one grounded to their roots. An initiative of His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur in association with Teamwork Arts, the line-up for the 2025 edition is one that shouldn’t be missed.

This year’s programme has opening acts by Echoes of Rajasthan by Laksh Maheshwari, Noor-e-Khusrau by Rashmi Uppal, Soumik Datta’s One Size Fits All, amongst others. The line-up continues with Papon Live, Kabir Café, The Anirudh Verma Collective, Princely States Dub Orchestra ft. Rajasthan Josh, and Roysten Abel’s iconic The Manganiyar Seduction across the two days of the festival. Adding further depth to the culture and tradition of Rajasthan, you will find Puppetshala, Nathoolal Solanki and Shyopat Julia. Beyond performances, there will a region-specific curated Food Gully and immersive workshops and heritage walks.