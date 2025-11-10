Jaipur gears up for the second edition of the Jaigarh Heritage Festival from Dec 5-7

The Jaigarh Fort of Rajasthan is gearing up yet again to host the second edition of the Jaigarh Heritage Festival. After a successful first edition last year in December, the joint venture between His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Teamwork Arts is back to present a larger-scale of events.
While at the heart of the event the objective stays the same – to introduce the world to regional culture and tradition through art, craft, music, dance and performing arts- the grandeur of the event will be upgraded after the amazing response last year. The festival will be held from December 5-7, 2025 with a dynamic range of activities including folk performances, concerts, artisan showcases, classical performances, cuisines and more.
The second edition of the Jaigarh Heritage Festival not only upholds regional culture and tradition but also expands its base to include performances from other regions to become a platform that promotes folk arts and keeps one grounded to their roots. An initiative of His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur in association with Teamwork Arts, the line-up for the 2025 edition is one that shouldn’t be missed.
This year’s programme has opening acts by Echoes of Rajasthan by Laksh Maheshwari, Noor-e-Khusrau by Rashmi Uppal, Soumik Datta’s One Size Fits All, amongst others. The line-up continues with Papon Live, Kabir Café, The Anirudh Verma Collective, Princely States Dub Orchestra ft. Rajasthan Josh, and Roysten Abel’s iconic The Manganiyar Seduction across the two days of the festival. Adding further depth to the culture and tradition of Rajasthan, you will find Puppetshala, Nathoolal Solanki and Shyopat Julia. Beyond performances, there will a region-specific curated Food Gully and immersive workshops and heritage walks.
The Festival is not just a showcase but the starting point of a dialogue for today’s youth to take charge of their roots and spread it not just not just Nationally but globally. It reminds us to be rooted to our culture and carry it with us as part of our proud identity. It makes us stay close to the past while moving forward with the world.
What: Jaigarh Heritage Festival
When: December 5-7, 2025
Where: Jaigarh Fort, Jaipur, Rajasthan
