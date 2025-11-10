Systems, Silhouettes and Synchronicities in Mumbai brings two distinct artistic styles into a whole

Sanjana Shah, curator and creative director of Tao Art Gallery adds, “Systems, Silhouettes, Synchronicities is an exhibition about alignment — a meeting point where two distinct practices converge through shared curiosity and flow. The synergy between Pimpalkhare and Kumari is not just thematic but kinetic — their works orbit each other, expanding and contracting, echoing the very systems they explore. Through this exhibition, we invite viewers to immerse themselves in the dialogue of art, science, and emotion, discovering meaning within motion and order within abstraction.”

The exhibition expands the previous works of the artists and even though they are different in forms, they complement each other instead of standing out as two very different bodies of work. It brings into focus the systems that define the world namely cosmic, organic and mathematical. It explores movement, form and patterns like no other, giving the viewer a glimpse of art, logic, subjectivity, and perception. Isha Pimpalkhare is a textile and mixed media artist currently residing in Germany and through her fluid compositions she gives shape to the living component of nature. Inspired by the Biophilia, the use of concentric, flowy silhouettes, and fragility of the frames, she aims to point to the delicateness of the man- environment relationship.