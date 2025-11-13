The many moods of the Taj Mahal

Forms and florals

In Padshahnama: Volume 1, Shah Jahan’s court historian Abdul Hamid Lahori, describes the mausoleum as ‘Ba-zaban-e Be-zabani’. WE Begley and ZA Desai’s Taj Mahal: The Illumined Tomb, An Anthology of Seventeenth-Century Mughal and European Documentary Sources, translates the phrase to “mute eloquence”, from where the title of the exhibition has been taken.

Divided into two sections — the sacred and the quotidian — the exhibition explores the spiritual essence of the Rauza-i Munawwara (The Illumined Tomb as the Taj Mahal was originally known) and its evolution.

The Company School paintings from Delhi and Agra have been majorly displayed in the exhibition, showing the monument’s intricate pietra dura work. The artists who made these precisely carved floral motifs, says Safvi, were trained in court paintings, and quickly mastered the single-point perspective and watercolour technique. They were commissioned by European patrons to produce detailed drawings of the architectural and decorative features of the monuments such as flower motifs, geometric patterns, and calligraphic inscriptions.

For instance, Patna artist Chunni Lal’s watercolour paintings of pietra dura on the screen around the cenotaph at Taj Mahal, contain red flower-patterns, with green leaves growing out of the stem. Symmetrically delineated geometrical figures and floral patterns are particularly suggestive of this type of inlay works at the monument.