This Delhi art exhibition is on cinema language through film posters

“Hindi cinema is not just narrative,” Rajadhyaksha says. “It’s a shared cultural memory — a form of citizenship almost. We claim our right to exist through our right to see films.” The idea of ‘cinematic citizenship’ runs through the three-act exhibition, which transforms Arthshila into a shifting, immersive environment of sound, image, and memory.

Curated by noted film historian Ashish Rajadhyaksha, the show is a layered journey

Drawing from the Takshila Art Collection, the exhibition brings together more than 120 artifacts — vintage posters, lobby cards, song booklets, and ephemera that once advertised or accompanied films across India. But these are not just collectors’ items. Many are copies of copies, reissued when films travelled from metropolitan theatres to small-town screens and eventually to the DVD and VCD era. “The art market only values the original poster,” Rajadhyaksha explains. “But I found these later versions — these re-runs — far more interesting. They tell the story of how cinema circulates and mutates.”

That circulation becomes the show’s grammar. The posters — their reds, yellows, and hand-painted exaggerations — are paired with installations, videos, and sound works that echo their urgency. The industrial estate Okhla, where the exhibition is located, becomes an active metaphor: once an industrial hub, now a site of recycling and reinvention. “Okhla is full of junk,” Rajadhyaksha says. “Digital junk, industrial junk, but from that waste, new forms emerge. That’s what cinema has always done too.”