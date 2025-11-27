Five distinct photographic narratives come together in Museo Camera’s latest exhibition

Khanna mentions, “Parallax is about perspective, about understanding that multiple truths can coexist. Each of these photographers engages with the world differently, yet what binds them is their sincerity. This exhibition is an invitation to look beyond the obvious, to experience the subtle shifts in perception”.

Each of the photographers add in their unique style of understanding the world as is and interpreting it through their lens. For Abhishek Hajela, ‘ travel is storytelling through encounters. I try to hold on to fleeting human moments before they dissolve into memory’. His works are a testament to moments captured while travelling, which may seem oridinary but have deep meanings hidden in them. Promila Bahri’s works focus on her being extremely observant of her surroundings. She says, “My work is rooted in the poetry of everyday life, quiet, unhurried, and deeply observant.”