Five distinct photographic narratives come together in Museo Camera’s latest exhibition

Photographers Abhishek Hajela, Promila Bahri, Ravi Madan, Rahul Balyan and Shruti Bansal come together with their variations in photographic language under Museo Camera’s latest exhibition – Parallax: Five Lenses, One World. The show is curated by Dinesh Khanna who unified the different perspectives into one dialogue.
Khanna mentions, “Parallax is about perspective, about understanding that multiple truths can coexist. Each of these photographers engages with the world differently, yet what binds them is their sincerity. This exhibition is an invitation to look beyond the obvious, to experience the subtle shifts in perception”.
Each of the photographers add in their unique style of understanding the world as is and interpreting it through their lens. For Abhishek Hajela, ‘ travel is storytelling through encounters. I try to hold on to fleeting human moments before they dissolve into memory’. His works are a testament to moments captured while travelling, which may seem oridinary but have deep meanings hidden in them. Promila Bahri’s works focus on her being extremely observant of her surroundings. She says, “My work is rooted in the poetry of everyday life, quiet, unhurried, and deeply observant.”
Ravi Madan, on the other hand is all about keeping the stillness of the moments captured in his frames as passing candid’s. He mentions, “I look for unscripted honesty in people. Those unguarded moments reveal more truth than anything staged.” At a time when the world is moving towards staged moments, he still finds joy in capturing that which is rustically raw. Rahul Balyan as a stark contrast likes to dwell in the chaos and colours of the city life. According to him, “Cities fascinate me, their chaos, colours, and conversations. My work examines the tension between the ephemeral and the enduring.”
Shruti Bansal, through her works explores the emotions hidden in a space. She states, “I am drawn to the emotional residue places hold. My photographs are conversations between time, memory, and presence.”
What: Parallax: Five Lenses, One World
Where: Museo Camera, Gurugram
When: till November 30, 2025
