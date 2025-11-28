Delhi's Dhoomimal Gallery to display artist Insha Manzoor's works on Kashmir

Textures of belonging

An alumni of London’s Royal College of Arts (RCA), Manzoor started working on the knotting technique during her master’s in London. At the exhibition, Manzoor will present works across three series — textile-based knot works, a new series of Namda (felt made out of compressed wool) carpets, and paintings inspired by lotus seeds.

Speaking about why she chose to work with the traditional Kashmiri Namda carpet, she says, “I use the carpet because that craft is losing its grace— it’s disappearing into thin air. People don’t know much about it anymore, even though it was once such a special craft of Kashmir. For me, working with Namda becomes a bridge between personal memory and collective history. I found its texture incredibly interesting because it mirrors inner landscapes like grief and nostalgia.”

A larger installation, titled ‘Voyage Within’, shows a bright, colourful setting made from fabric, bangles, and net. At the centre hangs a garment covered in many, knotted pieces of cloth. Below it, on the floor, sits a long, boat-shaped structure, also wrapped in multicoloured fragments of fabric.