Discover sand and beyond in Sudarshan Pattnaik’s exhibition in Kolkata

Second, the use of different materials besides sand, like cartons, plastics, tissues, not only gives a 3-D effect but also primarily enhances the texture. It breaks the monotony of acrylics and makes the artworks more interactive and life-like.

Third, the painting techniques and colours themselves complement the theme and the narrative within each canvas. From brushstrokes to firm outlines and clear abstractions, one look at the name of the work reveals the reason for their usage.

Pattnaik mentions, “My artistic journey started off with drawing and painting. However, I grabbed onto the beach as my canvas since I struggled to get my hands into colours and paints. But tides turned, and for quite some time, my followers and well-wishers have been asking how to keep a part of my art with them, since it was not possible to keep sand sculptures. That was the inception point of this jugalbandi, where the life with which I started off and my life today are both fused. These artworks would remind them of sand and colour, both and they can keep a part of it in their houses. These canvases also reflect my primary social messages like nature, climate change etc.”