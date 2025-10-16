Tamil epic Silappadikaram gets artistic interpretations on canvas by K.K Hebbar, displayed in Delhi

Silappadikaram is one of the greatest Tamil epics which have now been brought alive through the artistic interpretation by K.K Hebbar. This solo exhibition displays the epic poem through artworks all across the gallery. Presented by Art Magnum and K.K Hebbar Art Foundation, the eponymously named exhibition on the epic itself is now open to the general public to witness the grandeur of Southern literature and art under the curation of Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya.
Here’s what you need to know about the ongoing display of K.K Hebbar’s works in New Delhi
For those who are unversed with the epic itself, to cut a long story short, it is the story of a common married couple, living in bliss, till tragedy strikes. While the man betrays, the woman waits in chastity; a society that frames a man and the wrath of woman’s curse- the epic has it all.
The exhibition now brings this epic – Silappadikaram - to a modern and contemporary audience who prefer their medium to be visual rather than words. In Bhattacharya’s words, “Hebbar’s work goes beyond narrative illustration; it creates an experiential engagement with the epic. The balance of silence and intensity in his canvases reflects the duality of the text itself, its moral undertones, its poetic grandeur, and its enduring relevance.”
What makes this exhibition very interesting is the re-imagining of an age-old classic for contemporary audience. Right from the artworks itself to the scenes depicted through the artworks-both are interactive and relative with the viewers. If one closely looks at the paintings themselves, one would find them made with fine lines and yet they beautifully depict intricacies. Not just great detailing, the artist also highlights great facial expressions which narrates the story on its own, even in the absence of a title card.
With layered textures, symbolic forms and a canvas which moves between restraint and duality, Hebbar captures grief, anger, resilience, and transcendence through the works, which need to be seen to be experienced.
What: Silappadikaram: One of Five Tamil Epics
Where: Art Magnum, New Delhi
When: till October 31, 2025
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (Sundays by appointment)
