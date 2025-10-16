Tamil epic Silappadikaram gets artistic interpretations on canvas by K.K Hebbar, displayed in Delhi

What makes this exhibition very interesting is the re-imagining of an age-old classic for contemporary audience. Right from the artworks itself to the scenes depicted through the artworks-both are interactive and relative with the viewers. If one closely looks at the paintings themselves, one would find them made with fine lines and yet they beautifully depict intricacies. Not just great detailing, the artist also highlights great facial expressions which narrates the story on its own, even in the absence of a title card.

With layered textures, symbolic forms and a canvas which moves between restraint and duality, Hebbar captures grief, anger, resilience, and transcendence through the works, which need to be seen to be experienced.

What: Silappadikaram: One of Five Tamil Epics

Where: Art Magnum, New Delhi

When: till October 31, 2025

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (Sundays by appointment)