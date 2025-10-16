The Art of Liberation in New Delhi pays homage to the fearless minds of women

The exhibition titled, Art of Liberation, curated by Shilo Shiv Suleman with Myna Mukherjee serving as curatorial advisor and co-hosted by Tara Lal brings together voices from across South Asia in the fields of art, activism, and cultural visions. Just like during Diwali, the cities light up and the fire is a reflection of free minds, similarly, the exhibition takes forward this liberatory nature of fire through the stories of people who fight to shape a new and better world.
Several artists from across South Asia will be displaying their work and narrative the story of the people. Krisha Joshi from Nepal pays homage to Mukkumlung whose guardians are constantly trying to protect the land and show courage at a time of environmental degradation and displacement. Luluwa Lokhandwala from Karachi explores spirituality, ethnicity and feminism through her work – The Shia Alam reborn as a phoenix of resilience. Ahsana Angona from Bangladesh speaks about the contribution of women in leading revolutions between 1971 to 2024. Vicky Shahjehan from Sri Lanka visualises henna as a tool of activism.
Chuu Wai Nyein from Myanmar displays girls playing with snakes highlighting their fearlessness and the ability to defy any adverse situation with wit and resilience. Afghan artist and photographer Zahra Khodadaddi talks about the erasure of women under anti-social rule while Negin Rezaie from Iran merges poetry and henna to talk about ancestral reclaim. Shilo Shiv Suleman honours the women of Shaheen Bagh through her work.
Apart from the artworks, there will be performances by Aamir Aziz, Shruti Vishwanathan, Mahi G and Delhi Sultanate.
What: The Art of Liberation
Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi
When: October 16- 21, 2025
