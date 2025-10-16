The Art of Liberation in New Delhi pays homage to the fearless minds of women

Several artists from across South Asia will be displaying their work and narrative the story of the people. Krisha Joshi from Nepal pays homage to Mukkumlung whose guardians are constantly trying to protect the land and show courage at a time of environmental degradation and displacement. Luluwa Lokhandwala from Karachi explores spirituality, ethnicity and feminism through her work – The Shia Alam reborn as a phoenix of resilience. Ahsana Angona from Bangladesh speaks about the contribution of women in leading revolutions between 1971 to 2024. Vicky Shahjehan from Sri Lanka visualises henna as a tool of activism.

Chuu Wai Nyein from Myanmar displays girls playing with snakes highlighting their fearlessness and the ability to defy any adverse situation with wit and resilience. Afghan artist and photographer Zahra Khodadaddi talks about the erasure of women under anti-social rule while Negin Rezaie from Iran merges poetry and henna to talk about ancestral reclaim. Shilo Shiv Suleman honours the women of Shaheen Bagh through her work.