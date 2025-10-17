Emerging artist Meenakshi Nihalani’s Seven Yards of Blue is on display in Mumbai

The works are inspired on Mahatma Gandhi’s letters during the Champaran Satyagraha and their effects on the farmers of the country. It is all the more relevant to have it showcased in the month of October which also celebrates Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Focusing on socio-political subjects, it is the debut project by the artist which was developed during her residency at the Hampi Art Labs.

Rewinding a little, the Champaran Satyagraha was a movement lead by Gandhi in 1917. It was said to be the first structured civil disobedience movement in Indian history. The meticulous approach, slowly but steadily, led to the awareness regarding forced indigo cultivation. For the unaware, indigo crops when cultivated in a land, rendered the land unable to grow any other crops. This meant that someone into Indigo farming would have to carry on with it. Now, Indigo farming was almost forced upon the farmers during the colonial rule and after a point in time, they started retaliating against it.