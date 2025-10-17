Inside Sri Lankan artist Raja Segar's ongoing solo display in Delhi

Meet the artist

Segar is a prolific creator whose day begins with painting and ends the same way. His vivid works invite viewers to slow down, and simply ‘be’. ‘Rhythmic Sagas’ brings together themes of music, relationships, and everyday rhythm—moments that may seem ordinary but, through geometry and colour, become poetic. “They are what they are,” he insists. His world, his country through his eyes.

Segar’s journey to art was anything but conventional. Born into an economically vulnerable family in Colombo, life for him was about practicality—survival came before dreams. He is not a trained artist. In fact, his early fascination lay in science. “I never thought I’d become an artist,” he admits. After excelling in chemistry, he began working in a quality control department before shifting to accounting. His evenings, however, were spent at the British Council Library.

What began as an escape from monotonous office work soon became a calling. Segar started creating handmade greeting cards depicting scenes from Sri Lankan life—tea pluckers, street vendors, and plantation workers—imagery rooted in his surroundings rather than imported Western motifs. Tourists adored them. The demand grew such that

Segar had to recruit friends and family to help colour the cards. When buyers began asking for full-sized paintings, he taught himself to paint on canvas. “Someone paid me a big sum for my first painting,” he laughs. “That changed everything.”