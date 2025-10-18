Artists Manjunath Kamath and Veer Munshi’s artworks are displayed in Delhi

Manjunath Kamath displays among other works the Vishwaroopa- the world sits on my toenail. Co-created with other artists Bhajju Shyam and Santosh Kumar Das, the 8 by 12 feet canvas interprets the ancient origin of the Universe, where it is said to be present within Lord Vishnu. The Vishwaroopa is, in fact, the ultimate form of Lord Vishnu, most famously depicted during his conversation with Arjun at the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The artists have perceived the Earth to sit on the toenail of Vishwaroopa, thereby presenting the link between the Supreme and the Universe and more importantly the truth that we are one with the Supreme. The artwork is done with ink on wasli paper where three different styles of the artists come together so fluidly that a viewer would find it hard to decipher the different styles by just looking at it on the first go.