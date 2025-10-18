Artists Manjunath Kamath and Veer Munshi’s artworks are displayed in Delhi

Artists Manjunath Kamath and Veer Munshi’s works are currently on display at Ojas Art Gallery in New Delhi. These works depict imageries, emotions, techniques and style, which make them an interesting visual. Both Kamath and Munshi have incorporated regional artistry to make contemporary urban artworks which stand out in the crowd. Each artwork is rooted in ancient Indian aesthetics, has local flavours and challenges the contemporary status quo; thereby ascending into a new realm. This is also how the exhibition gets its name – Ascending Roots- deeply meditative and transcending to newer heights while staying rooted to its origin.
Manjunath Kamath displays among other works the Vishwaroopa- the world sits on my toenail. Co-created with other artists Bhajju Shyam and Santosh Kumar Das, the 8 by 12 feet canvas interprets the ancient origin of the Universe, where it is said to be present within Lord Vishnu. The Vishwaroopa is, in fact, the ultimate form of Lord Vishnu, most famously depicted during his conversation with Arjun at the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The artists have perceived the Earth to sit on the toenail of Vishwaroopa, thereby presenting the link between the Supreme and the Universe and more importantly the truth that we are one with the Supreme. The artwork is done with ink on wasli paper where three different styles of the artists come together so fluidly that a viewer would find it hard to decipher the different styles by just looking at it on the first go.
Another interesting display by Manjunath Kamath is titled Private Poem. Conceived during the lockdown, these are coloured terracotta pieces which are arranged to form a dialogue between the viewer and what is viewed. Just like, even though every person lives and breathes under the same sky but perceives different stories around it, similarly, once looking at the Private Poem, the viewer would interpret it differently, making it their own poem. Thus the name, a Private Poem is true to whoever perceives and interprets it, because it is truly private, personal and belongs to the interpreter.
Veer Munshi’s series Healing Wounds stems from the principal idea that an artist’s role in the society is way beyond that of just putting paint on the canvas. An artist can turn an activist or even a healer, albeit through their works. This makes him go back to Kari-e-kalamkari, from Srinagar. While learning the art from the local craftsmen it hit him how this age old art form is on the verge of decaying and that motivated him to work with it and showcase the art form to the world. Upholding the beauty and layered trauma of Kashmir on papier-mâché, depicting motifs like dargah ceilings, walls of old houses, etc and the long standing Shrapnel drawings, the series evolved to what it is today. The finesse and detailing of each artwork, must be seen and experienced to receive its due appreciation.
What: Ascending Roots
Where: Ojas Art Gallery, New Delhi
When: till November 1, 2025
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (Mondays closed)
