Rohit Chawla’s ‘Wanderlust’ in Delhi captures the fading traditions and striking style of the Rabari community in Kutch

The Rabari way of life

The Rabaris, whose name derives from the Persian word Rahabari, meaning “outsider,” were once itinerant pastoralists. Today, Chawla says, many are becoming more stationary, and younger generations are moving away from traditional livelihoods. “You realise how little you really need to live,” Chawla speaks of his observation from his interactions with the community.

The portraits highlight the intricate artistry of Rabari life: women in embroidered blouses and skirts, stacked bangles, mirror necklaces, and hand tattoos mostly in black and the men in simple white short cropped silhouettes, often carrying sticks or lambs as their personal accessory to boot. “Even in simplicity, there’s artistry. Their fashion comes out of centuries of tradition, not design school. Designers look at the Rabaris’ silhouettes and patterns and draw inspiration, but here it is in its authentic context,” he adds.



His images are rendered in desaturated tones, almost black and white—a choice Chawla made deliberately. “The desaturated palette suited the desert. Black and white has a purity, which I find very poetic,” he says.

Chawla staged his photos carefully, yet organically, during his trips into the desert. “I too was moving constantly in the desert in a jeep in search of where they lived. I always carried a white piece of fabric as a backdrop of sorts and my lights and reflectors. I also used a Polaroid camera, so after taking a photograph, I could give them something tangible and real as a permanent memory and record of sorts,” he explains. In an era before photography was massified, the tangible Polaroid’s images held immense novelty value for the nomadic subjects, who previously had to travel to villages or melas to have a photograph made.