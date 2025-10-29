Colomboscope Alliances in Delhi starts a dialogue about Sri Lankan culture and society through art

Colomboscope Alliances marks a milestone collaboration where the platform makes its presence felt in India. This event is also a prelude to the 9th edition of Rhythm Alliances, which will be held in multiple places in Colombo between January 21-31, 2026. Artists participating in the exhibition whose artworks are on display include Basir Mahmood, Chathuri Nissansala, Hema Shironi Joseph, Pallavi Paul, Pushpakanthan Pakkiyarajah, Prasad Hettiarachchi, Rajni Perera, Rupaneethan Pakkiyarajah, Sangita Maity, Sarker Protick, and Subas Tamang.

Pallavi Paul’s photographs emit a contemplative mood in the viewer. Her photograph of a pinwheel on the grave is a symbol of the freedom one attains after death or of hope, even when the mortal remains return to the Earth. It may also signify to the onlooker that death isn’t always black, white and grey; rather, it is a colourful beginning. Sangita Maity’s brass sculptures are intricate and somehow position the man-nature relationship through habitat, work, and other things. Prasad Hettiarachchi’s ‘Obstacles’ throws light on resilience and migration, finding a new life, holding on to the thirst for survival and beginning afresh.