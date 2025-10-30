French senators say security at the Louvre is ‘not in line’ with modern standards and demand action

A delegation of French senators visited the Louvre on Tuesday and acknowledged that the museum’s security was “not in line” with modern standards, calling for improved measures at the Paris landmark that was the scene of a stunning heist earlier this month.

Here’s the lastest update on the Louvre museum heist case

Thieves took less than eight minutes on October 19 to steal jewels valued at 88 million euros ($102 million) from the world’s most-visited museum. French officials described how the intruders used a basket lift to scale the Louvre’s façade, forced open a window, opened a breach in display cases and fled.

Two suspects were arrested on Sunday and are being questioned by police. Sen. Laurent Lafon, head of the Culture Committee at the Senate, said, “We all noticed that the security equipment is not suitable for a 21st-century museum such as the Louvre. It is our flagship, it must be exemplary, and today we cannot describe the security conditions at the Louvre as exemplary.”