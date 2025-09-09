Yashwant Deshmukh creates an interplay of abstract architectural images with a variety of everyday nuances

One look at the exhibition and anyone can decipher that he loves to play with layering and textures. Each door, window, crevice, etc, has a variety of tones and gradations which are not just visually appealing but also exert a sense of spatial depth. The main element in his artworks is how the naked appearances of any object are given an abstract makeover. This process of transformation is both consciously undertaken and stems from the subconscious, engaging a variety of materials for the same.

However, the curiosity is generated through the complete absence of figures, which usually find a space in everyday nuances, but in his abstract world are completely omitted from the canvas. This absence, conscious omission, or portrayal of contemplative stillness, whichever name one wants to give it, allows the viewers to place themselves as the subject of the canvas and contemplate their moods. This makes the displays intellectually and inclusively interactive with the viewers, a genius helmed by Deshmukh.



What: Horizons of Memory by Yashwant Deshmukh

When: till September 30, 2025

Where: Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi