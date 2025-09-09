Yashwant Deshmukh creates an interplay of abstract architectural images with a variety of everyday nuances

Art lovers can head over to Art Alive Gallery from this Thursday till the end of the month to catch the solo display of artist Yashwant Deshmukh. Titled Horizons of Memory, the displays intertwine the existence of space, architecture, and form, merging each one’s qualities with the other to give rise to a new creation. Through abstract positionings and imagination, he weaves a world where the visible and invisible converge quietly.
Sunaina Anand, Director of Art Alive Gallery, sums up the curation in a few words: “ Yashwant Deshmukh’s solo exhibition, Horizons of Memory, delves into the intricate nuances of everyday life through a meditative visual language. This body of work continues his signature exploration of contemplative stillness, engaging with abstract architectural forms and a rich interplay of materials. His nuanced experiments with tonality, form, and gradation invite viewers into quiet yet evocative interior worlds.”
What makes the exhibition stand out is the fact that even though the architectural frames are familiar to every audience, the way they have been positioned and brushed over with geometric patterns makes them slightly unfamiliar and contemplative. In fact, Deshmukh tries to deal with spaces that one can associate with shelter, silence, and solitude; one which has no human interaction, and yet spurs a memory or an instance the moment one looks at them. While most artists display memories as stories, Deshmukh expresses them as an atmosphere that needs to be seen and felt rather than visually read.
One look at the exhibition and anyone can decipher that he loves to play with layering and textures. Each door, window, crevice, etc, has a variety of tones and gradations which are not just visually appealing but also exert a sense of spatial depth. The main element in his artworks is how the naked appearances of any object are given an abstract makeover. This process of transformation is both consciously undertaken and stems from the subconscious, engaging a variety of materials for the same.
However, the curiosity is generated through the complete absence of figures, which usually find a space in everyday nuances, but in his abstract world are completely omitted from the canvas. This absence, conscious omission, or portrayal of contemplative stillness, whichever name one wants to give it, allows the viewers to place themselves as the subject of the canvas and contemplate their moods. This makes the displays intellectually and inclusively interactive with the viewers, a genius helmed by Deshmukh.
What: Horizons of Memory by Yashwant Deshmukh
When: till September 30, 2025
Where: Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi
