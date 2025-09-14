11 ceramic and glass artists re-imagine creatures in their fantastic avatars in this group exhibition in Kolkata

From the lustrous world of glass and ceramic springs a new exhibition – Fantastical Creatures – featuring the works of 11 artists from Kolkata and beyond. Held in collaboration between AFSA Fired Art and Tejas Art Gallery, the exhibition celebrates the alchemy of fire and form merged with imagination.

While one might find the name similar to Fantastic Beasts from the Harry Potter series, it is because it fits perfectly well with the philosophies of the display, which include mythology, folktales, literary fiction, mysticism, spirituality, and more. These animals, which are symbols of guardians or tricksters, companions or icons of culture, come together in this shared space of art for the viewers to see, acknowledge, interpret, and return with a creative memory of a creature they might be so familiar with.

What makes this ceramic and glass exhibition in Kolkata worth visiting?