Odisha artist Paribartana Mohanty captures the remnants of bulldozer-raj on the Kathputli Colony

Dismantling of memory

Born in Odisha and based in Delhi, Paribartana Mohanty’s practice spans new media, video, performance lectures and painting. Currently Visiting Faculty at Shiv Nadar University, he describes his work as driven by the “desire to remain with the dust and the ruin, maybe to register what remains ungrievable.” His single-channel video loops were first staged in informal settlements across the city. In the aftermath of the 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition, Mohanty re-edited his earlier performances, staging them against the absurdity of cycles of erasure across the country, whether of religious sites, modernist heritage or urban settlements. As Sadanandan writes, “these mark a dismantling of memory itself, of layered solidarities, architectural testimony, and everyday internationalism.”

For Mohanty, painting Kathputli is to grapple with this “epistemic rupture”, where ruins, fragments, shadows and debris bear witness to displaced lives and “a monocular narrative of complex histories”.

In 'Shadows', the outline of a razed tree stretches across a mosque, moments before the mosque itself was demolished. 'Field' recalls a vanished cricket ground, while 'Surface and Pit' open into blackened centres, their voids magnetic. Pipes, bricks, and residues of infrastructure create a noise on the canvas in magical fashion.