Gopinath Muthukad’s magic realism

For over 40 years, the stage was his life—performing almost daily, constantly innovating new illusions and tricks. “You can sing the same song multiple times, but you can’t repeat the same magic trick. If I perform in Delhi this month, I can’t repeat the same act the next time I am here. That daily demand for innovation was a challenge, but also my strength,” he says.

Yet a meeting in Kasaragod with victims of the Endosulfan tragedy a few years ago changed his path forever. "That was when I realised there are people suffering in ways I had never seen. It was a turning point. I never thought of leaving magic until then, but slowly, I felt I had to use magic differently," he explains.

His first step was to establish institutions such as the Magic Academy in Thiruvananthapuram in 1996—considered the world’s first academy for magic—and later, a theatre where children could perform. In August, at a tribute show for his father Kunhunni Nair in Kozhikode, Muthukad announced he would retire from paid professional shows to dedicate himself fully to philanthropy.